Memphis International Airport reopens after suspicious package detected

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis International Airport reopens after a suspicious package was detected on Tuesday morning.

The Memphis Airport Police Department was alerted at 11:48 a.m. by Delta Air Lines cargo operations about the detection of the package.

MAPD responded and secured the area, which included stopping all outbound vehicular traffic from the MEM parking garage and exit lanes.

Memphis Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were also on the scene.

Technicians examined the package and determined that it did not contain any explosives.

Traffic resumed and the airport responded at 1:48 p.m.

