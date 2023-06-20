Memphis dog that was set on fire finds fur-ever home with caretaker after year-long recovery

“Almost one year to the date, and Rionna moves on to her next step in life. Mallory has been her Savior, her caregiver, and her absolute angel through the whole year recovery.

It can be hard to let go, but this is why we do what we do. And as Rionna leaves today, another furry one comes in needing the same chance.

We have a long trip ahead, but this is what we’ve been working toward.

We will get updates, we will stay in touch with the family, because Reona belongs to all of us. She is our warrior princess.”