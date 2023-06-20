Memphis dog that was set on fire finds fur-ever home with caretaker after year-long recovery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Riona the dog has found a new home with her caretaker who has been by her side throughout her almost year-long recovery after she was set ablaze by her former owner in Memphis.
Tails of Hope Dog Rescue posted the heartwarming update Monday:
On June 20, 2022, Bluff City Veterinary Specialists say Riona was tortured, strangled with a tie cord, doused in fuel, and set on fire.
Passers-by found Riona running for dear life down the street and brought her to the clinic.
Her former owner, Quishon Brown, was arrested and charged with assault, aggravated cruelty to animals, and setting fire to personal property on July 12, 2022.
He was released on bond and rearrested just four days later for violating bond conditions after Memphis police received evidence that Brown had a puppy when they arrived at his home on Berkshire Avenue.
