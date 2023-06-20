Memphis City Council chairman proposes raising property taxes to generate more money for MATA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville just did it. So did Lakeland. And now a proposal is on the table to raise property taxes for Memphis homeowners.

Memphis City Council Chairman Martavius Jones proposed raising the city’s property tax rate by 29¢, from the current $2.70 per $100 of assessed value up to $2.99, an 11% increase.

Chairman Jones said the move would generate millions of additional dollars for MATA, the city’s public transportation service.

Mitzi Minor is like a lot of Memphians, not exactly overjoyed at the prospect of her property taxes going up.

”I’m not going to jump up and down for joy,” said Minor. “I wouldn’t be thrilled, but I recognize taxes are how citizens join together to do the things that we need to do to take care of our community, to be well served in our community.”

If Memphis City Council passed the 29¢ increase:

The owner of a $100,000 home would pay $72 more a year, with their annual Memphis property tax bill going up from $675 to $747.

The owner of a $200,000 home would pay $145 more a year, with their annual city tax bill going up from $1,350 to $1,495.

The owner of a $300,000 home would pay $216 more a year in city property taxes, their bill rising from $2,026 to $2,242.

Taxpayer Zia Pace told Action News 5 that a property tax hike would be more palatable for her if the money raised helped at-risk kids or created more mental health programs. Even then, Pace said, a tax increase is hard to swallow right now with inflation eating up the family budget.

“A lot of kids haven’t got anything to do out here,” said Pace, “they need more activities to do. But I don’t think they should raise the property tax, because we’re already struggling. A lot of us are already struggling with paying regular bills.”

Taxpayer Jerrold Irvin wondered if any fat in the city’s budget can get cut before taxes are raised.

”I can’t support a tax increase,” Irvin said. “I think they should be able to come up with money elsewhere to take care of that.”

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland in his weekly newsletter said a property tax increase is not needed.

“In July 2026,” wrote the mayor, “three years away, city government will experience a dramatic reduction in our annual debt service payments by roughly $50 million a year that will go back directly to the general fund. As it stands today, we already have the highest combined city/county taxes in the state.

“With some type of increase (either wheel or property tax) coming from Shelby County government, to raise your city tax is unnecessary and overly burdensome to our citizens and potential economic development in our area for years to come.”

The Shelby County Commission, meanwhile, is considering raising taxes to renovate Regional One Hospital and build new schools.

