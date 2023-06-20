Inside look at the upcoming shows at Overton Park Shell

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Overton Park Shell has a jam-packed calendar of live music all summer long, from local fan favorites to regional acts.

Cindy Cogbill, director of strategic operations, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the line up this week for the Orion Free Music Concert Series, which will include AvevA, Jimmi Kindard, and Stax Music Academy.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

