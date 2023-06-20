Here’s what’s going on at the 2023 Southern Heritage Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - College football fans are counting down the days until the 2023 Southern Heritage Classic.

This year’s game featuring Tennessee State University and University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff is set for Saturday, September 9 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

But before kickoff, there are a plethora of fun events for those looking to celebrate.

These include:

Thursday, September 7

Classic Concert presented by AARP Tennessee 8 p.m., Orpheum Theatre. Enjoy an evening of Classic soul starring Gladys Knight with Jammin Jay Lamont. On sale now at the Orpheum Theatre Box Office and online at Ticketmaster.com. To charge by phone, call 1-800-745-3000.

Friday, September 8

Classic College & Career Fair 9 a.m., Pipkin Building at Tiger Lane/Liberty Park. Presented by the City of Memphis Office of Youth Services. Regional college and university representatives will be available to provide information about attending college. For more information and a list of participating schools, call (901) 636-6264. Visit online at www.cityofmemphisyouth.org. Free admission.

Classic Coaches Luncheon presented by FedEx Noon, Renasant Convention Center/Grand Ballroom. A Classic salute to UAPB head football coach Alonzo Hampton and TSU head football coach Eddie George. Special guest speaker: TBA. Invitation only.

Classic Friday Night 8 p.m., Landers Center. Enjoy an evening of Classic music starring Charlie Wilson with Morris Day and The Time and Jammin Jay Lamont. On sale at the Landers Center Box Office and online at Ticketmaster.com. To charge by phone, call 1-800-745-3000.

Saturday, September 9

Classic Tailgate 8 a.m., Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium parking lots and Tiger Lane. Friends, Food and Football. On sale June 2 at Ticketmaster.com. To charge by phone, call 1-800-745-3000.

Penny Hardaway Memphis District Golf Classic 8 a.m., Tunica National Golf &Tennis. $500 per team, 4-man scramble. All participants receive a golf shirt and gift bag with premium items. For information, call (901) 265-4886 or online at www.memphisdistrictgolfclassic.org.

Classic Parade 9 a.m., Presented by the Orange Mound Community Parade Committee as a salute to the Southern Heritage Classic. The parade route is along Park Avenue from Haynes to Airways featuring area high school marching bands. For information, contact Claudette Boyd at (901) 413-7109 or online at www.omcpc.com.

Classic Battle of the Bands 11 a.m., Whitehaven High School Stadium. The competition will feature the best high school show bands in the region with show-stopping dance routines. Tickets: $12 advance; $15 day of. For tickets and information, contact Walter Banks Jr. at 901-497-2015 or email at banksmtm@gmail.com. Interested bands should submit to the following LINK.

Classic Fashions & Brunch 11 a.m., The Guest House at Graceland. “Our Culture Our Fashion” presented by the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. – Memphis Chapter. Tickets: $75. For tickets and information, call (901) 568-4021 or online at www.memphisncbw.org.

Southern Heritage Classic Football Game 6 p.m., Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. A great football rivalry featuring ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF vs. TENNESSEE STATE. Tickets: $53, $38 and $23 plus service charges. All seats reserved. On sale now at Ticketmaster.com. To charge by phone, call 1-800-745-3000.

AutoZone Halftime Show featuring UAPB’s Marching Musical Machine of the Mid-Southand TSU’s Aristocrat of Bands

Classic 5th Quarter presented by FedEx Employees Credit Association A grand finale for the Southern Heritage Classic football game featuring a battle of the bands.

