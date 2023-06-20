Former MSCS board vice chair alleges corruption within district

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Almost one week after one Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) Board member resigned mid-meeting, she’s now alleging corruption within Tennessee’s largest school district.

Former Vice Chair Sheleah Harris alleges corruption within the district when it comes to contracts, funding, and more.

Harris’s resignation comes at a critical time; MSCS remains without a permanent superintendent and a board vice chair.

“This is the highest level of ignorance I’ve ever been a part of, and for my own health, I just can’t be a part of it anymore,” Harris said at a June 13 board meeting.

In a statement sent to Action News 5, Harris said that by that comment she meant “there are too many people who know about the corruption but are not standing up to make any changes.”

Harris alleges district staff and board members have “benefited from contracts and relationships within the district.”

She also claims there are people in leadership positions with “no credentials” and she claims the superintendent search is being what she calls “manipulated.”

But MSCS’ interim superintendent disagrees.

“We’ve been transparent from Day 1, as a financial leader and someone who is a leader of this organization,” said interim Superintendent Toni Williams. “I have true accountability of ensuring at all times we lead with high integrity.”

Harris also alleges Williams, a candidate for the permanent position, discovered a “dummy account,” an allegation Williams denies in emails provided by the district.

“When I received no support to make any changes, I knew it was time to leave,” Harris said. “You cannot fight against an entire corrupt system with no support.”

Harris did not provide proof of any of her claims against the district.

Her last day serving on the school board will be June 27.

Read Harris’ full statement and the district’s response to her allegations below:

CORRUPTION! 1. I found out there are individuals who work for the school district, both on the board and administration, who have directly benefitted from certain contracts and relationships with the district. When I called it out, I was ostracized. 2. There’s a reason I voted NO to the current proposed budget. The district is too top heavy with several people making six figure salaries without producing six-figure results. There are too many people in leadership positions with no credentials. When I called it out, I received no support. 3. Board members only vote on contracts $100k and above, which means there are contracts under $100k. All board members received a copy of those contracts. I called out a few in question as being a direct conflict. I received no support. 4. There was a dummy account found by the interim superintendent and when I asked for an update on who the account belonged to, I was told it didn’t exist anymore. 5. The new teacher salary doesn’t include the highest possible pay for our educators. We have the funds to pay them so much more, but too many people are getting paid at the top. I requested all district-level positions be cut that didn’t align with our strategic initiatives. I received no support. 6. The superintendent search was manipulated. 7. I requested a list of funds received from the SchoolSeed Foundation because there has been little to no accountability for how those dollars are spent in the district. I know for a fact some board members and district staff have personally benefitted from those funds. When I called it out, I received no support. 8. The board chair has been mishandling funds. When I called it out, it was denied and I received no support. One board member alone has no power to make changes. There has to be a majority vote for anything to shift. There needs to be an immediate, external audit of the entire district going back at least 5 years. There’s a reason our children can’t read. The adults in leadership positions don’t read, which means too many issues are going unchecked. Once I found out about these issues and had actual proof, I called them all out, but when I received no support to make any changes, I knew it was time to leave. You cannot fight against an entire corrupt system with no support. When I said this was the “highest level of ignorance” I meant there are too many people who know about the corruption but are not standing up to make any changes.

We are aware of comments made by former Board Member Sheleah Harris. Under Interim Supt. Toni Williams, and at the direction of the Board, Memphis-Shelby County Schools has implemented several corrective actions, including those detailed in her Critical Needs Assessment shared in October with all District employees and families. In the fall, Interim Supt. Williams also issued a letter to all vendors in order to ensure “compliance with Shelby County Schools’ Board policies and procedures” and to share the District’s goal of strict adherence to federal, state, and local governance. Additionally, MSCS is audited annually by two certified public accounting firms, Watkins Uiberall and Banks, Finley, White & Co. These audits include financial statements, internal controls, compliance over federal funds, and reviews of funds for individual schools. The District also is monitored through visits by the Tennessee Department of Education. MSCS has an internal audit department responsible for fraud awareness training and internal controls. That department reviews any tips reported and works directly with the state comptroller. These measures and additional actions implemented by Interim Supt. Williams, including hiring a new Chief of Business Operations and new Chief of Human Resources, are part of ongoing efforts to improve efficiency and transparency. This work continues because students, families, and staff deserve our continued progress.

