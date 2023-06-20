First Alert Forecast: sun with passing clouds, passing shower chances through mid-week

TUESDAY: The upper low will continue to pinwheel over middle Tennessee and the Ohio River Valley – keeping a chance for widely spaced downpours to circulate in by the afternoon and early evening hours. Other than that, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the middle to upper 80s. We’ll trend quietly after sunset with lows in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Passing clouds will continue to be part of the story underneath the swirling upper disturbance in middle Tennessee. Those passing clouds could yield a passing shower or two, as well. Otherwise, expect another quiet day with highs in the middle 80s. We’ll stay quiet overnight as lows drop into the 60s by early Thursday.

EXTENDED RANGE: The upper low will likely swirl around the region through mid-late week, kicking off a daily chance for widely spaced showers amid a mix of clouds and sun. Highs will run in the lower 80s Thursday; upper 80s by Friday. A quiet, yet toasty Saturday may yield another wave of storms dropping in by Sunday afternoon and evening with highs in the lower 90s as we finally shift into a more typical June pattern across the Mid-South.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Tropical Storm Bret formed in the eastern Atlantic Monday and is expected to trek westward toward the Caribbean over the next few days. As of now, this poses no threat to the Gulf of Mexico in the short-term, but it’ll be something we’ll keep an eye on in the coming days as the storms is expected to gradually strengthen. Behind it, another wave has a HIGH chance for development and could become ‘Cindy’ within the next few days with a turn out to sea likely.

