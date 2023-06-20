Advertise with Us
Employee of JR Towing charged for assaulting customer, police say

Anthony Bent
Anthony Bent(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An employee of JR Towing is charged with assaulting a customer, according to Memphis Police Department.

Anthony Bent, 34, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving while license is revoked, and an accident involving personal injury.

On Monday, police responded to a carjacking on Huff N Puff Road at 1:35 p.m.

The victim told police that he saw a man enter his car.

When the victim walked up to the man he stated “repo” many times but did not have paperwork, work clothes, or a tow truck.

After a short struggle between the two, the suspect placed the car in drive and dragged the victim against a parked car, according to police.

The victim had minor injuries to his shoulder and hip, according to police.

Police found the stolen vehicle on Waring Cove.

It was discovered that JR Towing was sent to get the vehicle on repo orders.

Bent was identified as the tower sent to get the vehicle.

He told police that he was given information to tow the car.

When he got into the victim’s vehicle he used a screwdriver to put the vehicle into drive.

Bent admitted to not having paperwork and did not notify Shelby County Sheriff’s Office dispatch about the repossession.

He also told police that he didn’t feel safe after having a conflict with the victim, so he drove away.

When driving away, the victim was still partially in the car, and Bent hit a parked car next to him, according to police.

Police discovered that Bent’s driver’s license was revoked after multiple convictions were issued on January 17.

