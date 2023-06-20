Bluff City Life: Mon., 12 June

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Setting The Tone For Juneteenth

A weekend of celebrating culture — with history, music, and food! Tone is bringing Memphis together for a Juneteenth family reunion.

Victoria Jones | Executive Director at TONE

Willie McDonald Jr. | Development Director at TONE

Musical Passport Celebrating Genre’s Anniversary

If you’re looking for good vibes downtown, get a taste of what one soulful spot is bringing to the table this June.

Lenard Chambers | Owner of Genre Memphis

5 Star Stories: Smoked To Perfection In The Barbecue Capital

So, dig into a tasty history lesson with Kym Clark taking us to TOPS BBQ, with 71 years in the 901 for this slowed-cooked 5 Star Story!

Click here to watch 5 Star Stories

Getting Your Gut Health On Track

Wellness from head to toe. See how Sundara takes a natural, ancient approach to medicine and healing.

Audrey Stimpson Rosenfeld | Sundara Wellness

Cody Giovannetti | Sundara Wellness

Setting The Vibe To Turn Up For Juneteenth

We’re showing up for Black music and meeting an artist taking the stage for Juneteenth Fest.

Lukah | Musical Artist | IG: @biglukah

B.A.P.S. Meets Bridgerton For Juneteenth

Bringing Memphis together for the biggest family reunion. See how Tone is celebrating Juneteenth with a weekend of culture.

Zo Green | Creative Director at TONE

Shorin Nicolas | Programming Director at TONE

Creating Juneteenth Traditions At Home

We’ve talked about the upcoming Juneteenth gala and festival and how to prepare for it, but now you can incorporate new traditions to your home this month!

Carmen Darden | Writer & Journalist at TONE

Carlos Bledsoe Jr. | Gallery Intern at TONE

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.