Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Amber Alert issued in Texas for 7-year-old girl

Officials believe the girl is in “grave or immediate danger.”
Officials believe the girl is in “grave or immediate danger.”(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Monday for a 7-year-old girl.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the San Antonio Police Department in Texas is searching for Amarianna Benavidez.

The 7-year-old girl is 4 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 70 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shit, purple shorts and no shots.

Officials believe the girl is in “grave or immediate danger.”

Police did not initially describe the circumstances leading up to the 7-year-old’s disappearance.

Anyone with information about Amarianna’s location should call San Antonio police at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Eboni Eaton
City of Covington HR director fired for ‘an act of serious insubordination’
Memphis dad surprises his daughter with a special gift on Father's day
Memphis dad surprises his daughter with a special gift on Father’s Day
Brittney Jackson (L) and Jaylon Hobson (R)
Community grieves as gruesome details on death of 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels revealed
Several rounds of rain and storms for Sunday and some storms could be strong to severe
Several rounds of rain & storms Sunday, some storms could be strong to severe

Latest News

Memphis City Council chairman proposes raising property taxes to generate more money for MATA
Sheleah Harris
Former MSCS board vice chair alleges corruption within district
Sequoia Samuels’ paternal grandmother shares how family is coping after 4-year-old’s death
Both suspects in 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels’ death eligible for bond