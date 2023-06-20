Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

81 cars broken into in at parking lots of Baptist DeSoto, nearby hotels

Broken glass in the parking lot of Baptist DeSoto
Broken glass in the parking lot of Baptist DeSoto(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Dozens of cars were broken into early Tuesday morning at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto.

Southaven police were called to the parking lot just after 12:30 a.m.

Officers found 35 vehicles in the parking lot that had been burglarized.

Another 46 vehicles were found at hotels in the immediate area.

Baptist officials shared this statement in regards to the break-ins:

No arrests have been made at this time. If you know anything about these burglaries, call 662-253-9250.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Memphis dad surprises his daughter with a special gift on Father's day
Memphis dad surprises his daughter with a special gift on Father’s Day
Sequoia Samuels' paternal grandmother speaks
Sequoia Samuels’ paternal grandmother shares how family is coping after 4-year-old’s death
A 19-year-old woman is facing federal charges for running an online drug ring in Oregon,...
19-year-old woman accused of using social media to sell drugs to kids
MPD shut down lanes on Lamar Ave.
1 critical after crash on Lamar Ave.

Latest News

What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
Deputy Jereka Maclin
Off-duty deputy expected to make full recovery after being shot in Lauderdale Co.
Inside look at the upcoming shows at Overton Park Shell
Inside look at the upcoming shows at Overton Park Shell
Spencer's Forecast