81 cars broken into in at parking lots of Baptist DeSoto, nearby hotels

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Dozens of cars were broken into early Tuesday morning at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto.

Southaven police were called to the parking lot just after 12:30 a.m.

Officers found 35 vehicles in the parking lot that had been burglarized.

Another 46 vehicles were found at hotels in the immediate area.

Baptist officials shared this statement in regards to the break-ins:

We take every precaution to minimize and deter theft and provide a safe campus for our patients, visitors and employees. Unfortunately, we are not immune to crime, and overnight our Southaven hospital was affected by a ring of car break-ins that targeted multiple locations in DeSoto County. Our security team immediately contacted the Southaven Police Department, and we are doing all we can to assist SPD with the investigation. As a precaution, our security team will be increasing campus security — which currently includes conducting regular security patrols, providing gated lots, ensuring our lots are well-lit, and using advanced technology, such as Flock Safety License Plate Reader cameras — to further protect our campus and deter future incidents. Our security staff will also escort patients, visitors and team members to their vehicles if requested.

No arrests have been made at this time. If you know anything about these burglaries, call 662-253-9250.

