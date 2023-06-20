81 cars broken into in at parking lots of Baptist DeSoto, nearby hotels
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Dozens of cars were broken into early Tuesday morning at Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto.
Southaven police were called to the parking lot just after 12:30 a.m.
Officers found 35 vehicles in the parking lot that had been burglarized.
Another 46 vehicles were found at hotels in the immediate area.
Baptist officials shared this statement in regards to the break-ins:
No arrests have been made at this time. If you know anything about these burglaries, call 662-253-9250.
