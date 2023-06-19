Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Vinny Papale follows family tradition of overcoming long odds

By Matt Infield
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Vinny Papale has beaten the odds from the moment he came out the womb.

“I had a hole in my heart, had pneumonia,” said Papale on when he was born. “So, my parents didn’t think they were going to have me much longer honestly. It wasn’t looking good when I was born.”

That was a foreshadowing to his football career. The New Jersey native played college ball at the University of Delaware, but suffered a devastating injury his sophomore season.

“Yeah I tore my ACL and MCL, it was probably my worst injury of my career,” Papale explains. “It was tough, I mean it’s a long, long road to recovery.”

Papale bounced back to finish a successful collegiate career with the Blue Hens. Then he aimed to go pro. His first pro deal came with Montreal in the Canadian Football League in spring 2020.

That was unfortunate bad timing.

“So, I was sitting there in March. I’m not expecting the COVID pandemic to last that long,” says Papale. “So it did, and they pushed it (the start of the season), pushed it, pushed it. Then in August they canceled the season.

“Next thing you know it’s like, I’m two years out of college, like ‘Oh god, time is flying.’”

With his options dwindling, Papale signed to play in The Spring League in 2021.

The only problem? Players didn’t get paid.

“That’s all you can really do, you didn’t really have a choice,” Papale says. “It was either that or hang them up. Yeah we weren’t playing for any money. It was a funny joke we always had: We were playing for boxed lunches.”

The receiver caught his break in 2022, when the Tampa Bay Bandits took Papale in the final round of the receiver draft.

A draft he thought had ended.

“At that point, the XFL hadn’t started, and I was like ‘I guess this is really it.’ My phone started ringing two minutes later, and they were like ‘We’re gonna pick you,’ and it was the very last pick of the receiver draft.”

Vinny’s story may only be half as improbable as his dad, Vince’s, a teacher and a bartender in Philadelphia who never played college football.

In 1976, Vince made the Eagles roster at the age of 30 as a receiver. He became the oldest rookie non-kicker to never play college ball in NFL history. It literally became a Hollywood script, with Mark Wahlberg playing Papale senior in the 2006 movie “Invincible.”

“It didn’t really hit me like what he really did until I went to college and played football, because he never played college ball,” Papale says. “That’s when I was like, what he did was pretty crazy. Because that’s sort of unheard of, not playing college ball and then going on to play in the NFL.”

Vinny was born 20 years after his dad made the Eagles, but has still taken plenty from his dad’s path to help him on his own.

“The biggest thing I think he’s told me is just taking advantage of opportunities,” Papale says. “Like with his story, I don’t think he ever thought he’d be trying out for the Eagles. It was just an open tryout in Philadelphia as sort of ‘why not?’”

Now at the age of 26, using lessons learned from his father and all the obstacles he’s had to overcome, Vinny, at long last, is getting the chance to enjoy the fruits of his labor.

“I’ve battled a lot, I went through a lot of bullcrap. (I’ve) Been injured, been counted out, been told no. But to be here, contributing, playing well, that’s all I really ever wanted.”

