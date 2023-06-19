Thousands of MLGW customers still without power following severe storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Thousands of MLGW customers are in the dark Monday morning following a weekend of power outages and severe weather.

More than 30,000 customers were affected on Sunday.

That amounts to nearly 700 outages across the Bluff City.

MLGW leaders say they will begin restoring with full restoration anticipated on Wednesday night.

The utility company is also working to decrease the wait times for calls made to them during power outages and severe weather.

MLGW leaders say right now their response times are down.

However, last week, Memphis City Council approved $18 million to outsource call center jobs to a NY-based company for increased calls seen during severe weather.

“This is a compliment, so when we head into an emergency situation and thousands of people are without power and trying to make phone calls, they’re not waiting 30, 45 minutes, or even an hour and a half,” said Memphis City Councilman, Chase Carlisle.

The $18 million contract is for years approved unanimously by the city council.

Meanwhile, MLGW leaders say over the past 6 months, the call response time has reduced by just over 48 minutes.

“With contractors, the beauty of this is when the call volume is high, I can have the contractors take on some of that call volume, and as soon as the call volume goes low, I turn the contractors off and I no longer have to pay them,” said MLGW President, Doug McGowen.

