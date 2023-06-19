Saint Francis-Memphis to host free health fair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saint Francis-Memphis will host a free health fair on Wednesday, June 21.

The health fair will be from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. in the Auditorium Entrance of Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis, 5959 Park Avenue.

The event will offer lunch and a discussion on chest pain with Saint Francis cardiologist Dr. Supreeya Swarup, blood pressure and oxygen level checks, body mass index (BMI) screening, hands-only CPR demonstration, and health education.

Space is limited, you can reserve your spot by calling 855-830-8991 or by clicking here.

