Police looking for man involved in domestic violence incident

Possible suspect involved in Police looking for man involved in domestic violence incident.
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Covington Police Department is looking for a man involved in an aggravated domestic violence incident on Sunday.

The domestic violence happened on South College Street in Covington.

Police say the suspect ran away in the area of Douglas Street and Ash Avenue when officers arrived.

The suspect was wearing a white tee shirt, red basketball shorts, gray and black shoes.

He is possibly carrying a handgun, according to police.

Contact CPD dispatch at 901-475-4300 if you see him in the area.

