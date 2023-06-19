Organization ‘MyBaby4Me’ works to fight infant mortality in the Bluff City

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After less than a year of supporting Memphis moms, one local organization has been awarded thousands of dollars to expand and continue their work in fighting infant mortality in the Bluff City.

According to the Memphis Chapter of the NAACP, the 38126 zip code in Memphis has one of the highest infant mortality rates in the entire nation.

The program “MyBaby4Me” is now expanding to help reduce that rate and make sure expecting moms have access to the information and resources they may need.

“It is very helpful. Not only to the pregnant mothers, but for the existing mothers as well,” said Ashley Martin, an expecting mom.

Six months ago, Martin found out that she was going to be a first-time mom. Overwhelmed by the news, the young mom said she had her fears of motherhood.

“I found out that I was pregnant at about eight weeks, I was scared. I didn’t know what to do,” said Martin.

So, Martin called MyBaby4Me, a program created by the NAACP and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that partners with other Memphis service organizations to offer classes to help new and expectant mothers.

“I learned about the 123, the ABC’s of sleep, safety, safe sleep,” said Martin.

Having worked with 42 new and expecting mothers and held over 60 group sessions for nearly a year, the program received a $500,000 investment from the Latter-day Saints on Monday.

The grant will be used to expand its services and continue to make a difference in Shelby County’s infant mortality rate.

“We’re here for the long term, this is one of the things that Ben and I talked about, this is not a one-and-done here, we’re here, we’re committed, and we want to see this through and this is a way to create longevity and success For the program,” said Matthew S. Holland with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The NAACP said the funds will be used to expand its building for classes and its kitchen to help feed young mothers and their families.

Groundwork is expected to begin as soon as possible.

