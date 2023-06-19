Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Organization ‘MyBaby4Me’ works to fight infant mortality in the Bluff City

(Action News 5)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After less than a year of supporting Memphis moms, one local organization has been awarded thousands of dollars to expand and continue their work in fighting infant mortality in the Bluff City.

According to the Memphis Chapter of the NAACP, the 38126 zip code in Memphis has one of the highest infant mortality rates in the entire nation.

The program “MyBaby4Me” is now expanding to help reduce that rate and make sure expecting moms have access to the information and resources they may need.

“It is very helpful. Not only to the pregnant mothers, but for the existing mothers as well,” said Ashley Martin, an expecting mom.

Six months ago, Martin found out that she was going to be a first-time mom. Overwhelmed by the news, the young mom said she had her fears of motherhood.

“I found out that I was pregnant at about eight weeks, I was scared. I didn’t know what to do,” said Martin.

So, Martin called MyBaby4Me, a program created by the NAACP and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that partners with other Memphis service organizations to offer classes to help new and expectant mothers.

“I learned about the 123, the ABC’s of sleep, safety, safe sleep,” said Martin.

Having worked with 42 new and expecting mothers and held over 60 group sessions for nearly a year, the program received a $500,000 investment from the Latter-day Saints on Monday.

The grant will be used to expand its services and continue to make a difference in Shelby County’s infant mortality rate.

“We’re here for the long term, this is one of the things that Ben and I talked about, this is not a one-and-done here, we’re here, we’re committed, and we want to see this through and this is a way to create longevity and success For the program,” said Matthew S. Holland with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The NAACP said the funds will be used to expand its building for classes and its kitchen to help feed young mothers and their families.

Groundwork is expected to begin as soon as possible.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eboni Eaton
City of Covington HR director fired for ‘an act of serious insubordination’
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Brittney Jackson (L) and Jaylon Hobson (R)
Community grieves as gruesome details on death of 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels revealed
Memphis dad surprises his daughter with a special gift on Father's day
Memphis dad surprises his daughter with a special gift on Father’s Day
Several rounds of rain and storms for Sunday and some storms could be strong to severe
Several rounds of rain & storms Sunday, some storms could be strong to severe

Latest News

Sequoia Samuels’ paternal grandmother shares how family is coping after 4-year-old’s death
Both suspects in 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels’ death eligible for bond
Many in Hernando still without power after weekend storms
Both suspects in 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels’ death eligible for bond
National Civil Rights Museum offers free admission for Juneteenth