Off-duty deputy shot in Lauderdale Co. by family member

Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - An off-duty Lauderdale County Sheriff’s deputy was shot on Father’s Day.

According to the sheriff’s office, she was shot twice by an “estranged family member.”

It occurred in the City of Ripley around 2 a.m.

Out of respect to the family, the location and name of the deputy will not be disclosed, said LCSO.

The deputy is alert but remains under medical supervision.

Ripley Police Department is investigating the shooting.

