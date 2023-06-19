Advertise with Us
National Civil Rights Museum offers free admission for Juneteenth

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Juneteenth celebrations are rolling on now across the Mid-South and throughout the country, commemorating the emancipation of the last slaves in the United States.

The National Civil Rights Museum (NCRM) opened its doors early Monday morning for a “Community Day” with free museum admission.

The museum invited visitors to learn more about the origin and importance of the holiday.

National Civil Rights Museum (NCRM)
National Civil Rights Museum (NCRM)(Action News 5)

Some visitors say they traveled from far and wide to celebrate Juneteenth in the Bluff City, like Jontyce Otey, a Nashville resident who says having a space to commemorate the holiday with her family is important.

“Juneteenth is significant because I want [my children] to understand the rich history that we have as a culture and to just experience the history that was passed on to me when I was this age,” said Otey.

It’s the second-straight year the museum has offered a discount to celebrate Juneteenth.

