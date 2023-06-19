Much quieter weather pattern ahead this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The stormy pattern over the weekend will finally transition to a quieter scenario as the area of low pressure that kicked all of it off pushes a bit farther to the east. Expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the middle to upper 80s this afternoon. There could be a few isolated downpours, mainly in west TN and northeast MS. Most of those will fade after sunset. Winds will be northwest 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 70s. Winds will be north at 5 mph.

TUESDAY: An isolated shower with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows will be in the low 70s.

REST OF THE WEEK: More widely-spaced showers amid a mix of clouds and sun Wednesday through Friday. Highs will run in the middle to upper 80s.

WEEKEND: A little hotter Saturday may yield another wave of storms dropping in by Sunday afternoon and evening with highs in the lower 90s. We will finally shift into a more typical June pattern across the Mid-South.

ATLANTIC TROPICAL SYSTEM: Two waves that have come off western Africa are moving through the main development region Tropical Depression Three has developed and will slowly move west toward the Caribbean. Nothing to worry about for the Gulf of Mexico yet, but something to keep an eye on. The next names on the list are ‘Bret’ and ‘Cindy’.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.