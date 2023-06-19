MLGW: Most outages will be restored by Tuesday evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW announced that most of the power outages will be restored by Tuesday evening.

They informed the public that most of the restoration will take place by Tuesday evening, but full power restoration will be expected by Wednesday night.

They cite the current incoming weather conditions as an obstacle to the power restoration process.

Action News 5 will keep you posted on the progress as we receive updates.

