Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

MLGW: Most outages will be restored by Tuesday evening

Memphis Light, Gas and Water
Memphis Light, Gas and Water(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW announced that most of the power outages will be restored by Tuesday evening.

They informed the public that most of the restoration will take place by Tuesday evening, but full power restoration will be expected by Wednesday night.

They cite the current incoming weather conditions as an obstacle to the power restoration process.

Action News 5 will keep you posted on the progress as we receive updates.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eboni Eaton
City of Covington HR director fired for ‘an act of serious insubordination’
Brittney Jackson (L) and Jaylon Hobson (R)
Community grieves as gruesome details on death of 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels revealed
Several rounds of rain and storms for Sunday and some storms could be strong to severe
Several rounds of rain & storms Sunday, some storms could be strong to severe
Man points gun, robs elderly woman at ATM (Memphis Police Department)
WATCH: Man points gun, robs elderly woman at ATM
Quantella Vonsha Towns, 22
Panola Co. woman charged after allegedly bringing dead toddler to hospital

Latest News

An area of low pressure will track across the Mid-South this evening and storms could start to...
Sagay's Sunday evening First Alert Forecast 6/18/23
Rain and storms likely, a few storms could be strong to severe. Rain will end overnight and a...
Sagay's Sunday evening First Alert Forecast 6/18/23
Man arrested for firing shots near Peabody Place
MPD: 2 men arrested after firing multiple gunshots near Peabody Place
MLGW responds to power outages after early Father’s Day storms
MLGW responds to power outages after early Father’s Day storms