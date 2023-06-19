Memphis hires Matt Riser as new baseball head coach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Memphis Baseball has hired Matt Riser as their new baseball head coach, the school announced on Sunday night. Riser comes to the 901 after spending the last 10 seasons as the head coach at Southeastern Louisiana.

“Today is a great day for Memphis Baseball, as we welcome Matt Riser as our new head coach,” Tigers’ Athletic Director Laird Veatch said. “Matt’s track record of building a program and mentoring young men speaks for itself, and he is extremely well respected in the industry. His vision of building Memphis into a powerhouse is compelling, and he describes a clear path towards working every day to make that happen. We are thrilled to welcome Matt, Jeanette, Xander, Jace and Jameson into the Tiger Family.”

Riser compiled a 320-224 record as head coach of the Lions and took them to the NCAA Tournament four times.

“My family and I are extremely grateful for this opportunity to be a part of the Memphis community and program,” Riser said. “I would like to thank Mr. Laird Veatch, Dr. Bill Hardgrave and the entire search committee for such a detailed and diligent process to make sure this was the perfect fit for both parties. Memphis has embraced the identity of a city that reflects grit and grind. We will strive as a program every day to embrace that same identity in our pursuit to bring championships back to Memphis baseball. Go Tigers Go!”

Riser replaces Kerrick Jackson, who left Memphis after one season to become the head coach at Missouri.

