First Alert Forecast: much quieter for Juneteenth & this week after a stormy Father’s Day

JUNETEENTH: In the wake of our stormy periods on Father’s Day, we’ll transition to a quieter scenario as the area of low pressure that kicked all of it off pushes a bit farther to the east. Expect a mix of clouds and sun with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Though the main low will be east of the region, it’ll still spill in a few widely spaced downpours by the afternoon and early evening hours. Most of those will fade after sunset with lows in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: The upper low will continue to pinwheel over middle Tennessee and the Ohio River Valley – keeping a chance for widely spaced downpours to circulate in by the afternoon and early evening hours. Other than that, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the middle to, a few, upper 80s. We’ll trend quietly after sunset with lows in the lower 70s.

EXTENDED RANGE: The upper low will likely swirl around the region through mid-late week, kicking off a daily chance for widely spaced showers amid a mix of clouds and sun. Highs will run in the middle to upper 80s. A quiet, yet toasty Saturday may yield another wave of storms dropping in by Sunday afternoon and evening with highs in the lower 90s as we finally shift into a more typical June pattern across the Mid-South.

TALKIN’ TROPICS: Two waves that have come off western Africa are moving through the main development region – though, this is more typical of late season development, not the early part of the season when storms are more ‘homegrown’. The lead disturbance has a 90% probability of a depression or storm in the next two days – that could trek toward the Caribbean through the week ahead. Nothing to worry about for the Gulf of Mexico yet, but something to keep an eye on. The next names on the list are ‘Bret’ and ‘Cindy’.

