Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Both suspects in 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels’ death eligible for bond

By Walter Murphy
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Records show that Brittney Jackson, the mother of four-year-old Sequoia Samuels, and her boyfriend Jaylon Hobson are both eligible for bond after the child’s remains were found in a trash bin Thursday night.

Jackson and her boyfriend were both taken into custody on Friday and charged in connection to the four-year-old’s death.

Jackson is charged with aggravated child neglect, abuse of a corpse, and false offense reporting.

Hobson faces one count of false offense reporting.

Jackson’s bond amount is listed as $500,000; Hobson’s is listed as $50,000.

Jackson’s immediate family told Action News 5 they’re unsure whether they will help her bond out of jail, but they do say they’re going to be in attendance when she and Hobson are arraigned at 201 Poplar at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the Memphis Police Department, there have been no charges filed at this point for the murder of the four-year-old girl.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eboni Eaton
City of Covington HR director fired for ‘an act of serious insubordination’
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Brittney Jackson (L) and Jaylon Hobson (R)
Community grieves as gruesome details on death of 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels revealed
Memphis dad surprises his daughter with a special gift on Father's day
Memphis dad surprises his daughter with a special gift on Father’s Day
Several rounds of rain and storms for Sunday and some storms could be strong to severe
Several rounds of rain & storms Sunday, some storms could be strong to severe

Latest News

Sequoia Samuels’ paternal grandmother shares how family is coping after 4-year-old’s death
Both suspects in 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels’ death eligible for bond
Many in Hernando still without power after weekend storms
Both suspects in 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels’ death eligible for bond
National Civil Rights Museum offers free admission for Juneteenth