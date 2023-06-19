Both suspects in 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels’ death eligible for bond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Records show that Brittney Jackson, the mother of four-year-old Sequoia Samuels, and her boyfriend Jaylon Hobson are both eligible for bond after the child’s remains were found in a trash bin Thursday night.

Jackson and her boyfriend were both taken into custody on Friday and charged in connection to the four-year-old’s death.

Jackson is charged with aggravated child neglect, abuse of a corpse, and false offense reporting.

Hobson faces one count of false offense reporting.

Jackson’s bond amount is listed as $500,000; Hobson’s is listed as $50,000.

Jackson’s immediate family told Action News 5 they’re unsure whether they will help her bond out of jail, but they do say they’re going to be in attendance when she and Hobson are arraigned at 201 Poplar at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the Memphis Police Department, there have been no charges filed at this point for the murder of the four-year-old girl.

