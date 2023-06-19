Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Bicyclist critically injured in hit-and-run outside Overton Park

The scene outside the Overton Park Bike Plaza
The scene outside the Overton Park Bike Plaza(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A bicyclist is in critical condition in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon outside Overton Park.

Officers responded to the intersection of Sam Cooper Boulevard and East Parkway North at 3:44 p.m., where police say a man was found after being hit by an unknown vehicle while riding his bike.

The responsible vehicle did not stay on the scene.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

No description of the suspect vehicle was provided.

Those with information are asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eboni Eaton
City of Covington HR director fired for ‘an act of serious insubordination’
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Several rounds of rain and storms for Sunday and some storms could be strong to severe
Several rounds of rain & storms Sunday, some storms could be strong to severe
Brittney Jackson (L) and Jaylon Hobson (R)
Community grieves as gruesome details on death of 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels revealed
Man points gun, robs elderly woman at ATM (Memphis Police Department)
WATCH: Man points gun, robs elderly woman at ATM

Latest News

Sequoia Samuels’ paternal grandmother shares how family is coping after 4-year-old’s death
Sequoia Samuels' paternal grandmother speaks
Sequoia Samuels’ paternal grandmother shares how family is coping after 4-year-old’s death
Spencer's Forecast
Possible suspect involved in Police looking for man involved in domestic violence incident.
Police looking for man involved in domestic violence incident