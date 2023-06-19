Bicyclist critically injured in hit-and-run outside Overton Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A bicyclist is in critical condition in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon outside Overton Park.

Officers responded to the intersection of Sam Cooper Boulevard and East Parkway North at 3:44 p.m., where police say a man was found after being hit by an unknown vehicle while riding his bike.

The responsible vehicle did not stay on the scene.

The victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

No description of the suspect vehicle was provided.

Those with information are asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

