1 dead, 18 injured as tornado passes Louin, Jasper County

LOUIN, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents in Louin, MS, are picking up the pieces after a severe storm ripped through the community overnight.

Hudson Jenkins, the director of the Jasper County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), reported that 18 people were injured and one woman was killed as a result of the storm. He also estimated that 20 to 30 homes sustained major damage or were destroyed.

The hardest-hit area was County Road 16 east of Louin.

Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said recovery is going to take some time.

“They got served a lot of damage, a lot to get over,” said Johnson. “Keep those families in your prayers.”

As recovery efforts begin, Jenkins said that county officials would be barricading roads while the EMA office assesses the damage and crews work to clear the area. He urged residents to use caution while moving around the area due to debris, fallen trees and downed power lines.

The Red Cross has set up a shelter at the Jasper County Community Center (124 Edmund King Road) in Bay Springs with food, water and supplies for any displaced by the storm.

As crews and volunteers begin to organize for recovery efforts, Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson said he welcomed the help but warned “sightseers” to stay away.

“Please don’t come up sightseeing,” said Johnson. “If you want to come help clear debris or cut-down limbs, then come on. But don’t just drive through; you’ll slow down the clean-up efforts.”

Anyone wishing to volunteer or help the residents affected should contact the Jasper County EMA office at 601-764-3800 or email hjenkins@co.jasper.ms.us.

