Weather Alert: Tornado Watch for TN Counties including Shelby

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -We had a stormy start to the day and we will see more periods of rain and storms through this evening. Including a Tornado Watch which has been called for the following counties: Tippah County, MS, Tunica County, MS, Alcorn County, MS, Quitman County, MS, Poinsett County, AR, Mississippi County, AR, Hardeman County, TN, Tate County, MS, Benton County, MS, Panola County, MS, Haywood County, TN, Fayette County, TN, McNairy County, TN, Lee County, AR, Lafayette County, MS, Crittenden County, AR, DeSoto County, MS, Crockett County, TN, Tipton County, TN, Phillips County, AR, Coahoma County, MS, Cross County, AR, St. Francis County, AR, Lauderdale County, TN, Shelby County, TN, Dyer County, TN.

A few storms could be strong to severe and the main threats in any stronger storms will be hail, gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Rain will end tonight but rain chances will be daily but low this week. Temperatures will stay below our average of 90 for most of the week but it will stay humid.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a few showers then rain ending overnight. Lows near 70 and winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon, highs in the upper 80s and winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows near 70 and light northerly winds.

THIS WEEK: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Hot and humid with highs near 90 and a chance of showers and storms in the afternoon but days with lows in the lower 70s.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.