Rain & storms will move in this morning then another round this afternoon & evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for most of the Mid-South this morning until 10 AM. Rain and storms will move in this morning and storms will be capable of producing hail, heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Another round of showers and storms will arrive in the afternoon and evening with the potential of a few storms becoming strong to severe. The main threats again this afternoon will be hail, gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Rain will end tonight but rain chances will remain low but daily for the work week.

TODAY: Showers and storms early then dry with a few showers midday. Highs today in the mid 80s with winds out of the southeast at 5-10 MPH.

THIS AFTERNOON: Rain and storms as early as 3 PM and will last into the evening hours. A few storms this afternoon could be strong to severe with be hail, gusty winds and heavy rainfall being the main threats.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a few showers then rain ending overnight. Lows near 70 and winds out of the south at 10-15 mph.

THIS WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated downpours, highs in the mid 80s, and lows near 70. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

