Over 32,000 MLGW customers power impacted amid thunderstorms

MLGW generic
By Tylen Daniels
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water is reporting thousands of outages across the Bluff City.

As of 6:24 a.m., there are 444 outages and over 32,000 customers without power.

This could be due to the line of thunderstorms with heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds moving through the Mid-South this morning.

Stay with Action News 5 on air and online for any weather updates.

