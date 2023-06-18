Over 32,000 MLGW customers power impacted amid thunderstorms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water is reporting thousands of outages across the Bluff City.

As of 6:24 a.m., there are 444 outages and over 32,000 customers without power.

This could be due to the line of thunderstorms with heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds moving through the Mid-South this morning.

