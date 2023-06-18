Over 32,000 MLGW customers power impacted amid thunderstorms
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water is reporting thousands of outages across the Bluff City.
As of 6:24 a.m., there are 444 outages and over 32,000 customers without power.
This could be due to the line of thunderstorms with heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds moving through the Mid-South this morning.
Stay with Action News 5 on air and online for any weather updates.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.