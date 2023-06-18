MPD: 2 men arrested after firing multiple gunshots near Peabody Place

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has arrested a man responsible for firing multiple gunshots.

On June 17, officers were notified by a witness working near Beale Street that they’d heard multiple gunshots coming from the area of Peabody Place and Rufus Thomas Street.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they were informed that two suspects fired shots form within a car garage.

Officers discovered both suspects near the corner of Ida B. Wells and detained them both.

One of the suspects, Jose Alvarado, has been charged with possession of a deadly weapon.

This is an ongoing investigation.

