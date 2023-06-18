MLGW responds to power outages after early Father’s Day storms
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas, and Water released a statement regarding the thousands of outages that are sprawled across the Mid-south following the early morning rainstorms.
Posting to their social media on June 18, the MLGW company made the following statement via Twitter:
MLGW responds to outages after early morning Father's Day storms. #MLGW #MLGWNews @NWSMemphis @MEMPHISOEM @CityOfMemphis pic.twitter.com/JldAv3txPk— MLGW (@MLGW) June 18, 2023
