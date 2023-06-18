Advertise with Us
Many without power, several roads blocked by fallen trees after severe storm hits Hernando, Miss.

Some damages in Hernando Mississipi after a severe storm on Sunday morning.
Some damages in Hernando Mississipi after a severe storm on Sunday morning.(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Hernando, Mississippi faces much damage after severe storms on Sunday morning.

Many are without power and trees have blocked several roadways.

Mayor Chip Johnson is asking drivers to avoid the area between Hernando Courthouse Square and the interstate.

We will keep you updated as more information is released.

