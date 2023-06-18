Many without power, several roads blocked by fallen trees after severe storm hits Hernando, Miss.

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - Hernando, Mississippi faces much damage after severe storms on Sunday morning.

Many are without power and trees have blocked several roadways.

Mayor Chip Johnson is asking drivers to avoid the area between Hernando Courthouse Square and the interstate.

We will keep you updated as more information is released.

