Man dead in Raleigh shooting

Memphis Police Department
Memphis Police Department(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 2:13 a.m. on Olive Bark Drive.

The victim was found dead on the scene, according to police.

A woman has been detained.

