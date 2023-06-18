Man dead in Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting at 2:13 a.m. on Olive Bark Drive.

The victim was found dead on the scene, according to police.

A woman has been detained.

