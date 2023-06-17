Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

Your First Alert to the threat of more stormy weather this weekend

By Ron Childers
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A stormy end to the week for much of the Mid-South, but a somewhat calmer pattern is emerging for the overnight hours and first half of the weekend. Another chance of strong to severe storms will develop Sunday bringing the threat of heavy rain, strong wind, and hail to much of the area on Father’s Day.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of a shower along with a light North wind and overnight lows in the mid 60s to near 70.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower or storm, a light Northeast wind, and afternoon highs near 90.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a chance of rain after midnight along with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows near 70.

FATHER’S DAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, high temperatures in the mid 80s, and overnight lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated downpours, highs in the mid 80s, and lows near 70. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittney Jackson (L) and Jaylon Hobson (R)
Affidavit reveals gruesome details on death of missing 4-year-old
Brittney Jackson (L) and Jaylon Hobson (Center) are charged after Sequoia Samuels (R) went...
Mother, boyfriend charged after death of 4-year-old
Sequoia Samuels
TBI, FBI joined search for 4-year-old girl missing from Memphis home
Eboni Eaton
City of Covington HR director fired for ‘an act of serious insubordination’
Sheleah Harris
‘I just can’t be a part of it anymore’: MSCS Board member announces resignation in heated board meeting

Latest News

4U Recording Studio serves Memphis recording artists
Family member says she reached out to DCS ‘multiple times’ before death of 4-year-old Sequoia Samuel
4U Recording Studio serves Memphis recording artists
4U Recording Studio serves local Memphis recording artists
Friday evening weather update
Friday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-June 16, 2023