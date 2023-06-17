A stray shower possible today but stormy weather brewing again for Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The pattern will be calmer today but a few showers or downpours will remain possible along a stalled out front but most will stay dry. Another round of storms will be likely on Sunday and some storms could be strong to severe storms bringing the threat of heavy rain, strong wind, and hail to much of the area on Father’s Day.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower or storm, a light Northeast wind, and afternoon highs near 90.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a chance of rain after midnight along with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows near 70.

FATHER’S DAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, high temperatures in the mid 80s, and overnight lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated downpours, highs in the mid 80s, and lows near 70. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm each day along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.