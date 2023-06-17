Showboats eliminated from playoff race with 27-20 loss to Birmingham

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Memphis Showboats’ slim playoff chances were dashed with a 27-20 loss to the Birmingham Stallions in the regular season finale on Saturday. The Showboats finish their first season back in Memphis 5-5.

Even with a win, the Showboats’ hopes for the playoffs were remote. They needed to defeat Birmingham while also making up 62 points in point differential on the New Orleans Breakers and 10 on the Houston Gamblers.

Memphis started the game with a bang when Derrick Dillon returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. Vinny Papale caught a touchdown from Cole Kelley later in the first quarter and the Showboats led 17-13 at halftime.

The second half was dominated by Birmingham though, with the deciding blow coming on a 46-yard touchdown toss from Alex McGough to Jace Sternberger midway through the fourth quarter.

