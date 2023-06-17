Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Several rounds of rain & storms Sunday, some storms could be strong to severe

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A few disturbances will move across the Mid-South on Sunday resulting in several rounds of rain and storms starting Sunday morning after 4 AM. Some storms could be strong to severe producing large hail, damaging wind and heavy rainfall. The tornado threat is low but it can’t be completely ruled out. The round that comes through after 3 PM will have the best chance of producing strong to severe storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Mid-South under a risk for severe weather. A Slight Risk for severe weather is in place for Memphis and Shelby County and for parts of north Mississippi and eastern Arkansas. A few areas in parts of north Mississippi and eastern Arkansas are under an enhanced risk. A small section of areas to the north in eastern Arkansas and northwest Tennessee are under a marginal risk.

The latest timing shows the heaviest periods rain and storms moving in after 4 AM and then another round after 3 PM in the afternoon. There could be a few light to moderate showers in between but I do think we will see a break from late morning to before 3 PM.

Several rounds of rain and storms for Sunday and some storms could be strong to severe
STAY ALERT: Be sure to download the WMC First Alert weather app for Apple or Android to your smartphone or tablet. It’s FREE and will give you instant access to current weather conditions and forecasts for your specific location.

You’ll also have a live, interactive radar and should any advisories or warnings be issued for your location you will get them instantly on your phone or tablet.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app
