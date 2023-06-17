Advertise with Us
MPD: 1 in critical condition after shooting near Cloverdale

Memphis police at a crime scene
Memphis police at a crime scene(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one in critical condition.

Around 12:58 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting that took place near Cloverdale Drive and Barksdale Street.

Once officers arrived, they discovered one victim had been shot.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

