Memphis Goodwill celebrates 100th anniversary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Friday, Memphis Goodwill celebrated 100 years in business.

Friday’s event at the Stage Road location was the first of many centennial celebrations to come.

The first 200 customers who arrived at the store received goody bags along with scratch-and-win cards.

One lucky customer won $100 in Goodwill Bucks.

Customer wins $100 in Goodwill Bucks at Memphis Goodwill's 100th-anniversary event. (GREG CAMPBELL | Goodwill)

“Over the past 100 years, as one of the independent member organizations, Memphis Goodwill has worked hard to follow the organizational mission – to give people with barriers to employment job skills training through a positive work experience,” said Tony Martini, president and CEO of Memphis Goodwill. “Our mission is to change the lives of people with disabilities and other barriers to employment through the power of work, education, and empowerment.”

Memphis Goodwill serves customers in 24 counties throughout the Mid-South and North Mississippi.

The local branch operates 11 stores, over 29 attended donation centers and bookstores, and two bargain centers that, combined with the contracts & donor services programs, provide jobs for more than 650 individuals in the Mid-South annually.

The national organization was founded by the Rev. Edgar J. Helms in Boston back in 1902. Memphis Goodwill began 100 years ago in 1923.

Helms, a Methodist minister, was inspired by compassion for the sick, poor, and disabled. He began collecting unwanted goods from Boston’s wealthier areas. Then he trained and hired the underprivileged to repair and sell the used goods, in addition to learning the traits and skills necessary in the restoration process.

They were paid wages from the profits earned from selling the goods at a weekly church bazaar. The system worked and the philosophy of “not charity, but a chance” was born.

Today, Goodwill Industries International trains and employs workers on five continents, and more than 155 independent member organizations operate in North America alone.

The next anniversary events will take place on Friday, June 30, in Tupelo Mississippi, and Friday, July 14, in Southaven, Mississippi.

