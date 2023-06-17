Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Memphis environmental justice advocate Doris Bradshaw dead at 68

Doris Bradshaw, in this screencap from Jan. 27, 2007, speaking at New Zion Baptist Church along...
Doris Bradshaw, in this screencap from Jan. 27, 2007, speaking at New Zion Baptist Church along with representatives from the Emergency Management Agency and the Memphis-Shelby County Health Department to voice concerns about possible exposure from chemicals in the air after explosions at the Pro-Serve plant in Memphis.(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Doris Bradshaw, one of the loudest voices in the fight for environmental justice in Memphis, passed away this week at the age of 68.

Bradshaw spoke out about deadly chemicals buried at the Memphis Defense Depot in Orange Mound back in 1995.

She worried those toxins were polluting the soil and drinking water in the Black neighborhoods around the depot.

Health department data showed cancer rates in her community were twice as high as the national rate.

Action News 5 also heard from her in 2007, when explosions at the Pro-Serve plant in Memphis released toxic chemicals in the air.

Bradshaw also led the Tennessee African-American Environmental Justice Action Network, fighting environmental racism for decades.

Her daughter, Marquita, was the first Black woman in Tennessee to win a party nomination for U.S. Congress in 2020.

Bradshaw’s funeral is this Saturday at noon at Coleman Avenue Church of Christ located at 3380 Coleman Avenue.

She’ll be buried at the historic Elmwood Cemetery.

