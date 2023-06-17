Memphis Crisis Center offers 24/7 help for overwhelmed parents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Parents, if caring for your children becomes overwhelming, you can reach out for help.

The Memphis Crisis Center operates a 24-hour hotline you can call if your anxious, depressed, or lonely, and it’s completely confidential.

Holly McCaskill, executive director of the crisis center, like so many other Mid-Southerners, said she was crushed to find out four-year-old Sequoia Samuels’ death is being investigated as a murder.

The child’s mother and her mother’s boyfriend have been arrested in the case.

Brittney Jackson (L) and Jaylon Hobson (Center) are charged after Sequoia Samuels (R) was found dead on June 15, 2023. (SCSO/Family)

“There are no words,” said McCaskill. “I am absolutely, heartbroken. I have children myself, and I just can’t imagine the grief, the sense of loss of that precious little girl.”

McCaskill wants every parent to know you can call the crisis center free of charge and anonymously if you’re feeling overwhelmed.

”I think everyone has felt like that at some time or another,” McCaskill told Action News 5. “There’s no shame in reaching out for help. None. And there should be no stigma around that, too. Everyone has needed emotional help at some point, everyone has, and there’s nothing to be ashamed about asking for it.”

McCaskill said the Memphis Crisis Center answered more than 26,000 calls last year. They’ve seen an uptick post-pandemic with callers highly stressed about everything.

“Job loss, trying to find a job, trying to make ends meet,” said McCaskill, “and the stress from all that. Some folks feel stress from different political situations, they see things on television, and it worries them. How am I going to make my rent? How am I going to find a job? How am I going to take care of my kids?”

Trained volunteers answer the phones 24/7.

If you need more assistance, they’ll refer you to other agencies that offer care.

The crisis center’s biggest partners are the Crime Victims & Rape Crisis Center, and The Family Safety Center.

You’re encouraged to call the Memphis Crisis Center even if it’s just to talk about how you’re handling this latest tragedy in the Bluff City, one that broke hearts across Memphis.

“Call us 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said McCaskill. “If it’s two in the morning, if it’s Christmas Day… any time… call us… somebody will pick up.”

If you want to talk to someone at the Memphis Crisis Center, call 901-CRISIS-7 or 988.

The Memphis Crisis Center is also the local affiliate of the National Suicide & Crisis Line.

