Funeral arrangements made for MUS Student who died in ATV crash

Funeral arrangements made for Dion Stutts, MUS Student who died in ATV crash
Funeral arrangements made for Dion Stutts, MUS Student who died in ATV crash(MUS)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Funeral arrangements have been made for the MUS Student who passed away following an ATV accident.

Dion Michael Stutts will be laid to rest on Wednesday, June 21, in Ross Lynn Area.

Family and friends of Dion will wear red in celebration of his life and in remembrance of him.

The family will receive visits from friends and those who knew him from 10-11:50 a.m.

