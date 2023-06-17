Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

A Few Rounds of Showers and Storms for Father’s Day

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our afternoon and evening will continue to be calm and hot. As we head overnight and into Father’s Day clouds will be increasing and it will be a wet start to the day. Another round of showers and storms will arrive into the afternoon with the potential to become strong to severe. The main threats we will be tracking are hail, gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

TONIGHT: Clouds will be increasing through the night. Lows will drop into the low 70s. Winds will be Southeast from 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Showers and storms will be into the Midsouth in the early hours of Sunday. These will move off into midday before yet another round of strong to possibly severe storms move into the area. This round could arrive as early as 3 PM and will last into the evening. Threats with be hail, gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

INTO THE WORK WEEK: Highs on Monday will be in the mid 80s with partly cloudy conditions. Isolated downpours are possible for Monday and also for most days of our work week. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s through the week with lows in the upper 60s, low 70s.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Maggye McCallie

TWITTER: @MaggyeJoWX

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eboni Eaton
City of Covington HR director fired for ‘an act of serious insubordination’
Brittney Jackson (L) and Jaylon Hobson (R)
Community grieves as gruesome details on death of 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels revealed
Brittney Jackson (L) and Jaylon Hobson (Center) are charged after Sequoia Samuels (R) went...
Mother, boyfriend charged after death of 4-year-old
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant sits on the bench during the first half of Game 5 in a...
Ja Morant suspended 25 games by NBA
Sequoia Samuels
TBI, FBI joined search for 4-year-old girl missing from Memphis home

Latest News

Several rounds of rain and storms for Sunday and some storms could be strong to severe
Several rounds of rain & storms Sunday, some storms could be strong to severe
Several rounds of rain and storms Sunday and a few storms could be strong to severe
Mainly dry today but stormy weather is brewing again for Sunday
Several rounds of rain and storms Sunday and a few storms could be strong to severe
Sagay's Saturday Midday First Alert Forecast
The pattern will be mainly dry briefly today as rain and storms will return Sunday. A few...
Sagay's Saturday First Alert Forecast