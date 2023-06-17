A Few Rounds of Showers and Storms for Father’s Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our afternoon and evening will continue to be calm and hot. As we head overnight and into Father’s Day clouds will be increasing and it will be a wet start to the day. Another round of showers and storms will arrive into the afternoon with the potential to become strong to severe. The main threats we will be tracking are hail, gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

TONIGHT: Clouds will be increasing through the night. Lows will drop into the low 70s. Winds will be Southeast from 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Showers and storms will be into the Midsouth in the early hours of Sunday. These will move off into midday before yet another round of strong to possibly severe storms move into the area. This round could arrive as early as 3 PM and will last into the evening. Threats with be hail, gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

INTO THE WORK WEEK: Highs on Monday will be in the mid 80s with partly cloudy conditions. Isolated downpours are possible for Monday and also for most days of our work week. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s through the week with lows in the upper 60s, low 70s.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

