Balloon release to honor the life of 4-year-old Sequioa Samuels

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A balloon release is happening Saturday, June 17 to honor the life of 4-year-old Sequioa Samuels after her body was found Friday near the apartment where she lived.

RELATED - Family member says she reached out to DCS ‘multiple times’ before death of 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels

It will happen on Caldwell Avenue in North Memphis at 4 p.m.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring pink, silver, or white balloons.

