4U Recording Studio serves local Memphis recording artists

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As we continue to highlight Black Music Month, Action News 5 stopped by 4U Studios, a recording space that aims to bring more recognition and credibility to Memphis.

“A lot of people you see them come in with tension and then they go in they release, and they come out and they are a lot calmer,” said Tyler Battles.

Battles is the Chief Engineer at 4U Studios, a local recording space that has served many local and notable Memphis artists through their musical creation process.

4U Recording Studio highlights the Memphis sound and seeks to help artists find their way in the industry (Action News 5)

“Whether it’s someone that plays the instrument, you see them go in this trans, they go into this deeper place,” Battles said. “Writers, you see them go somewhere else. As artists, they have to go somewhere else because the goal for an artist it’s not about how they feel, they are not making music for them, you have to make someone else feel what you feel.”

The professional-grade mixing equipment is vital to capturing sounds but Battles said there are fresh ways for artists to speak to common emotions while in the studio.

“It takes hunger, it takes determination, it takes being focused,” Battles said. “You have to literally not care. You have to say this is my goal and I’m getting my goal.”

While some artists are finding new channels for their creativity in hopes of creating the next big hit,

Battles said Memphis artists don’t have to go too far to find their sound.

“Everywhere you look in the industry, there is someone that is critical to an artist, operation, or label operation, they are normally from Memphis,” Battles said. “They feel like they have to move outside Memphis to become successful but what we are doing and have been able to do is establish a ground here in Memphis and it expands out to the world and bring some of that back to Memphis.”

For musicians looking to record, Battles says 4U Studios is offering special offers this month for black music month.

For booking visit 4Urecording.com.

