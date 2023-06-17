Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats

4 women, 1 girl killed in Minneapolis crash after they were hit by a driver who was evading police

The driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl...
The driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl inside, police said.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Five people were killed when a driver ran a red light while fleeing Minneapolis police, authorities say.

The pursuit started around 10 p.m. Friday when an officer spotted the driver speeding on Interstate 35, Minneapolis police said in a statement. The driver exited the highway before crashing into another vehicle with four women and a girl inside, police said. All five were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the fleeing motorist then ran from the crash scene. Officers searched the area before taking a suspect into custody. He was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Police haven’t released his name or the names of the victims. A homicide team is investigating.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brittney Jackson (L) and Jaylon Hobson (R)
Community grieves as gruesome details on death of 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels revealed
Brittney Jackson (L) and Jaylon Hobson (Center) are charged after Sequoia Samuels (R) went...
Mother, boyfriend charged after death of 4-year-old
Eboni Eaton
City of Covington HR director fired for ‘an act of serious insubordination’
Sequoia Samuels
TBI, FBI joined search for 4-year-old girl missing from Memphis home
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant sits on the bench during the first half of Game 5 in a...
Ja Morant suspended 25 games by NBA

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air...
LIVE: Biden seeing collapsed stretch of Interstate 95 from the air over Philadelphia
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022,...
Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant, expecting baby with Travis Barker, reports say
Several rounds of rain and storms Sunday and a few storms could be strong to severe
Sagay's Saturday Midday First Alert Forecast
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air...
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on I-95 reconstruction efforts