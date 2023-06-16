Your First Alert to more rain and thunderstorms to end the week and weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A bit of a lull in activity tonight, but an unsettled pattern remains in place across the Mid-South meaning the threat of additional rain and thunderstorm continues. There is the potential for a few strong to severe storms Friday and another chance on Fathers Day.

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a slight chance of a shower along with a light West wind and overnight lows in the mid 60s to near 70.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms mainly late day and evening, a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Evening rain and thunderstorms then Partly Cloudy with a light Southeast wind and lows near 70.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid along with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm, high temperatures in the lower 90s, and overnight lows near 70. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to severe and capable of producing heavy rain, damaging wind, and hail. High temperatures will reach the mid 80s with overnight lows near 70.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered downpours, afternoon highs in the upper 80s, and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be partly cloudy and humid each day along with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm, high temperatures in the upper 80s, and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

