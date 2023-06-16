Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
WATCH: MPD releases new surveillance video after woman, 11-year-old robbed at gunpoint in Midtown

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has released new surveillance video after a woman and an 11-year-old were robbed at gunpoint on June 12 near the popular Midtown restaurant and venue Railgarten.

The child’s father, who spoke with Action News 5 on Monday, said his son and a family friend were held at gunpoint as thieves tried to carjack their ride after a fun night out.

Police responded to the parking lot off Central Avenue where the robbery took place at 10:43 p.m.

Police say the suspects, believed to be in their early teens, pulled up in a silver or gray four-door sedan as the two approached their car.

Two suspects are seen on video running at the victims with guns, while a third suspect remained in the car.

One suspect demanded the woman exit the driver’s seat. When she refused, he took her purse.

The suspects then took off eastbound on Central Avenue.

No arrests have been made.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

