Victim in critical condition after South Memphis shooting

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A person is in critical condition at the hospital after a shooting in South Memphis on Friday afternoon.

Memphis police say at 1:12 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of East Hillview Cove, where one shooting victim was found and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

