Sheriff: Man barricaded inside Byhalia home after allegedly shooting, running over woman
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BYHALIA, Miss. (WMC) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene of a barricade situation in Byhalia.
According to Major Kelly McMillen, a man accused of shooting a woman and running her over with a vehicle is now barricaded inside a home on Croft Road near Quinn Road.
The victim was airlifted to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
No other injuries were reported.
Action News 5 will provide updates as we learn more.
