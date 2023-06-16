Sheriff: Man barricaded inside Byhalia home after allegedly shooting, running over woman

BYHALIA, Miss. (WMC) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene of a barricade situation in Byhalia.

According to Major Kelly McMillen, a man accused of shooting a woman and running her over with a vehicle is now barricaded inside a home on Croft Road near Quinn Road.

The victim was airlifted to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Action News 5 will provide updates as we learn more.

