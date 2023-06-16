Advertise with Us
Rep. Pearson wins District 86 seat in landslide primary

Expelled State Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, delivers remarks outside the state Capitol...
Expelled State Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, delivers remarks outside the state Capitol Monday, April 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Pearson was expelled the previous week over his role in a gun-control protest on the House floor in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting.
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Representative Justin J. Pearson (D-Memphis) has secured his District 86 seat in a landslide special Democratic primary.

Pearson won with 1,726 votes. His challenger, David Page, had 88 votes.

It comes after Pearson and interim Rep. Justin Jones of Nashville were both expelled after leading a demonstration on the House floor in the wake of the Covenant School shooting in Nashville.

Both representatives were re-appointed to their seats on an interim basis in their respective districts.

Pearson will face independent candidate Jeff Johnston in the general election on Aug. 3.

Arkansas senator comments on litigation after Human Rights Campaign declares ‘State of Emergency’ for LGBTQ+ Americans
Democrats reintroduce a bill to federally protect contraception
Democrats reintroduce a bill to federally protect contraception
