Rep. Pearson wins District 86 seat in landslide primary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Representative Justin J. Pearson (D-Memphis) has secured his District 86 seat in a landslide special Democratic primary.

Pearson won with 1,726 votes. His challenger, David Page, had 88 votes.

It comes after Pearson and interim Rep. Justin Jones of Nashville were both expelled after leading a demonstration on the House floor in the wake of the Covenant School shooting in Nashville.

Both representatives were re-appointed to their seats on an interim basis in their respective districts.

Pearson will face independent candidate Jeff Johnston in the general election on Aug. 3.

